The TBI continues to work alongside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to locate and recover 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert issued by the TBI on Wednesday, February 19th.

Evelyn has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2’0″, and weighs approximately 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow. Evelyn was entered as a missing child on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, but was reportedly last seen on December 26th, 2019.

On Friday, February 20th, ongoing investigative efforts led authorities to ask for assistance in locating a gray BMW. Two individuals believed to have information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts were traveling in the car. On Friday afternoon, the vehicle and the individuals were located in Wilkes County, North Carolina. Agents and detectives questioned the couple as part of the ongoing investigation. They are currently being held on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart says since issuing the AMBER Alert just before 8:00 EST Wednesday, authorities have received more than 300 leads. None, however, has produced any credible sightings regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell.

Earhart says this is complicated case due to the number of conflicting statements, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing.

The TBI urges the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND.