The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain temporarily closed until sometime this weekend due to additional repair work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the ferry halted service last Sunday due to a mechanical issue, and as repairs progressed, it was determined additional work would be required.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says the time needed to complete the necessary repairs and the delivery time for parts makes it likely the ferry will remain out of service until sometime Saturday or Sunday.

When the ferry is closed it creates a 75-mile detour with an additional 90 minutes of travel time for commuters.