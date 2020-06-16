A guest at Dresden High School’s graduation ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says the individual was tested Sunday following Friday night’s ceremony.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Frazier added that he was concerned with other news he received in his conversation with local health officials.

(AUDIO)

According to the Weakley County Health Department, if anyone who attended the ceremony Friday night has concerns for their personal health or the health of their family, they should contact their personal physician or the Health Department.

The Weakley County Health Department in Dresden is open for testing Monday through Friday from 1:30 to 3:30. The process is a drive-through system and appointments are required in order for staff to prepare for the testing.

Tests are free and no insurance is needed.