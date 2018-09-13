The Henry County Jail inmate who walked away from a work detail Wednesday has been captured.

Responding to an anonymous tip on the escapee’s whereabouts, Henry County Sheriff’s investigators found 25-year-old Craig Shank, of Puryear, hiding behind an out building.

Shank was assigned Wednesday morning to the maintenance staff at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris.

The sheriff’s office received a call from hospital personnel around 11:35 saying they couldn’t find Shank.

Shank was serving time for a misdemeanor charge and now faces an additional charge of escape.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...