Update on hoax “shots fired” call at Westview High School

The following is a press release from the Martin Police Department…

Wednesday morning at 10:44, a call was received that made claims of shots having been fired at Westview High School. The SRO at Westview was notified immediately. MPD officers, Sharon PD officers, members of THP, TBI and Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies made an immediate response to the school. The school was placed on lockdown by Principal Brian Allen. No threat or information pertaining to shots having been fired was apparent upon officers’ arrival. Almost immediately, information was received from the TBI and other agencies that these types of calls had been received by schools all over the state and the U.S. These were spoofed cell phone calls that were anonymously generated by computer.

After determining that there was no immediate threat, the entire school campus was checked by officers and the building was thoroughly cleared. Parents should have received a robo call or text advising of the situation from the Weakley County School System. Westview High School has been taken off of lockdown and normal school activities have resumed. There will be extra MPD officers at the school for the remainder of the school day for extra assistance with traffic and security.

The Martin Police Department would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted and responded today. We would also like to thank the administration, faculty and staff of Westview High School for their quick and helpful assistance as well. As we have stated previously, the mission of MPD and the Weakley County School System is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all of the students in Weakley County.

(Phillip Fuqua, Martin Police Department Assistant Chief of Police)