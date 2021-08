Martin Police Chief Don Teal says Monday’s shooting that injured a five-year-old boy appears to be an accident.

Chief Teal says two brothers were playing upstairs at an Oakland Street apartment when they found a handgun in a nightstand.

Teal says while they were looking at and playing with the gun, it accidentally discharged and hit one of the boys.

The juvenile is in stable condition after surgery at LeBonheur Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.