Update on Sunday Morning Shooting on College St., Martin

Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on North College St. Sunday morning.

Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.

Investigators believe the incident began at 504 North. College Street, Ms. Ross’s residence, with Harper attempting to gain entry into the house. At that time he fired shots into the residence and Ms. Ross exited out the front of the house, running north on College Street.

Harper chased Ms. Ross northbound and the chase ended in front of another residence on North College St., where both victims were found deceased by Martin Police.

Police are investigating this as a domestic disturbance incident and possible murder/suicide.

If anyone has any additional information concerning this incident please contact Martin Police Dept. at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers.