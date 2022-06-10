Update on Team Tennessee at 2022 Special Olympics USA

Team Tennessee is competing at this year’s Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Clinton Smith, of Martin, is among the coaches for Team Tennessee, which include athlete Garrett Dinning, a Westview junior, who is the youngest member of the team.

Dr. Smith gave Thunderbolt Radio News an update on Garrett and Team Tennessee.

(AUDIO)

Dr. Smith also talked about the experience of being at the Special Olympics games.

(AUDIO)

The games run through Sunday.