June 10, 2022
Update on Team Tennessee at 2022 Special Olympics USA

Dr. Clinton Smith (left), associate professor of special education at UT Martin, is making his fourth trip to the Special Olympics USA Games as Team Tennessee’s head track and field coach. Accompanying Smith is Special Olympian Garrett Dinning (right), an incoming Westview junior.

Team Tennessee is competing at this year’s Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Clinton Smith, of Martin, is among the coaches for Team Tennessee, which include athlete Garrett Dinning, a Westview junior, who is the youngest member of the team.

Dr. Smith gave Thunderbolt Radio News an update on Garrett and Team Tennessee.

Dr. Smith also talked about the experience of being at the Special Olympics games.

The games run through Sunday.

