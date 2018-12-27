NWS reports a cold front will move through the Lower Mississippi Valley on Thursday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the region but the severe thunderstorm threat will remain minimal at best across North Mississippi. Rainfall amounts over this period are anticipated to average between 1-2 inches. The main impact from this system is expected to be winds as a tight pressure gradient produces sustained winds between 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

