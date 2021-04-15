UPDATE: Suspect in Martin shooting charged with murder

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in Martin is charged with murder after the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 41-year-old Alisha Gadlen, of Martin, was shot during an altercation in the parking lot at 200 North Lindell Street. She was transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries, but later died at the hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ashley Brown, of Union City, is charged with Second Degree Murder and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Chief Teal says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it’s available.