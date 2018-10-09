The TBI and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation into the death of a Sharon woman.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says on Monday authorities found the body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett in a field along Mount Vernon Road, approximately three miles from her home.

Bennett had been reported missing Friday.

Ongoing investigative efforts have determined Bennett was last seen alive, walking along Mount Vernon Road, at approximately 10:00 Friday morning.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw Dallas Bennett in recent days, or anyone with information that may benefit the ongoing investigation, to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.

