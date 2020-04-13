The Tennessee Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers Monday showing 5,610 confirmed cases with 109 deaths.

The figures show 579 have been hospitalized while 1,671 have recovered from the virus.

Obion County and Weakley County both saw an increase of one case each, with Obion County at eight and Weakley County with six cases.

Elsewhere, Dyer County has 22 cases, Gibson County has 20, Carroll County reports 12 cases, Henry County has eight, and Benton County and Lake County are reporting four cases each.

The 21-30 age group continues to see the most cases in the state with 1,155, followed by the 51-60 age group with 1,047, and the 41-50 age group with 925.