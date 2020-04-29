The Tennessee Department of Health reported 10,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 195 deaths, and over 5,000 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the state is at 5,031.

In Northwest Tennessee, Lake County reports 53 total cases, Gibson County with 44 cases with one death and 21 recovered, Dyer County has 34 cases with 17 recovered, Weakley County reports 21 cases with nine recovered, Carroll County has 18 cases with one death and 12 recovered, Obion County reports 12 cases with one death and six recovered, Henry County has 11 total cases with seven recovered, Crockett County with seven cases and one recovered, and Benton County with six cases, with one death and four recovered.

The highest number of cases are in Davidson County with 2,454 and Shelby County with 2,432.