The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee topped 4,000 Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,138 cases, including 72 deaths, 408 hospitalizations, and 466 who have recovered from the virus.

Local cases include Gibson County with 13, Dyer County with 10, Carroll County with eight, Henry County with six, Weakley County with five, Benton County with four, and Obion County with three cases.

Most of the confirmed cases are in the 21-30 age group with 905, followed by the 51-60 age group with 755.