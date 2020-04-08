The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,362 COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

Of those cases, 79 Tennesseans have died, 449 have been hospitalized, and 592 have recovered from the virus.

Local cases include Gibson County with 13, 11 cases in Dyer County, Carroll County has eight, Henry County with six cases, five in Weakley County, with Benton and Obion Counties with four cases each.

Crockett County and Lake County do not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases.

New data being released from the state health department shows 51.5 percent of those cases are female with 46.4 percent male, and 1.9 percent pending.

New data also shows just over 26 percent of the cases are white, 7.3 percent are black or African American, 2.4 percent are multiracial or other, 0.73 percent are Asian, and 63 percent are still pending.

The Tennessee Department of Health updates its COVID-19 figures daily at 2:00 CST.