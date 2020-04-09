The Tennessee Department of Health reported Thursday that out of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 tests since January 21st, 4,634 have been positive.

Of those positive cases, there have been 94 deaths, 921 have recovered, and 505 have been hospitalized.

In Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County has 16 cases, Dyer County has 14, Carroll County has 10, Henry County has six, Weakley County has five, and Benton and Obion Counties have four cases each.

Crockett and Lake Counties have had no reported cases of the coronavirus.

Shelby County is reporting 1,006 cases, with Davidson County reporting 1,004, and Sumner County with 389.

New data is also showing 52% of the cases are women, 46% are men, and 2% are pending.

White residents make up 43% of the cases, with African Americans at 14%, multiracial or other at 4%, Asian at 1%, and 37% of the cases are still pending.