The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased by 183 Thursday over Wednesday’s number, with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting 6,262 confirmed cases.

The TDH also reported 141 deaths with 663 hospitalized and 2,786 being reported as recovered.

There were no new cases reported in Obion and Weakley Counties. Obion County has had eight cases, with three recovered and one death, and Weakley County has reported six cases with two recovered.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County reports 25 cases, Dyer County has 24, Carroll County with 13, Henry County has eight, Benton and Lake County have four cases each, and Crockett County is one of only four counties without any coronavirus cases.