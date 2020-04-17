The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,589 COVID-19 cases Friday along with 142 deaths in the state.

The report also showed 711 cases required hospitalization while 3,017 of the cases have recovered.

Locally, Obion County saw an increase of one case since Thursday’s report bringing the number of cases in Obion County to nine, with one death and three recovered.

Weakley County’s case count remains unchanged with six cases with two recovered.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County has 27 cases, Dyer County has 24, Carroll County has 13, Henry County has nine, and Benton and Lake Counties are reporting four cases each.

Meanwhile, Crockett County is one of only three counties in the state that hasn’t reported any cases of the coronavirus.