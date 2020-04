The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee were at 9,189 as of Saturday afternoon, with Weakley County seeing its case count jump to 16.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178 deaths with 4,467 recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 4,544.

Weakley County saw the highest increase in Northwest Tennessee from ten Friday to 16 on Saturday. There are four cases listed as recovered, leaving the county with 12 active cases.

Elsewhere in the local area:

Benton County: 6 total cases, 4 recovered, 1 death (1 active)

Carroll County: 16 total cases, 11 recovered, 1 death (4 active)

Crockett County: 7 total cases, 1 recovered (6 active)

Dyer County: 31 total cases, 13 recovered (18 active)

Gibson County: 35 total cases, 17 recovered, 1 death (17 active)

Henry County: 11 total cases, 6 recovered (5 active)

Lake County: 48 total cases (48 active)

Obion County: 12 total cases, 3 recovered, 1 death (8 active)

Two long-term care facilities in Northwest Tennessee have also reported positive coronavirus cases.

Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports seven cases and Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt reports two cases.

Over 141,000 tests have been performed in Tennessee.