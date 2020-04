The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,667 COVID-19 cases Sunday, including 19 in Weakley County.

The TDH reports 181 deaths, 828 hospitalized, and 4,527 recovered cases.

Weakley County saw an increase of three cases from Saturday. Six cases are reported as recovered.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee:

Benton County: 6 total cases, 4 recovered, 1 death (1 active case)

Carroll County: 16 total cases, 11 recovered, 1 death (4 active cases)

Crockett County: 7 total cases, 1 recovered (6 active)

Dyer County: 31 total cases, 13 recovered (18 active)

Gibson County: 38 total cases, 17 recovered, 1 death (20 active)

Henry County: 11 total cases, 6 recovered (5 active)

Lake County: 48 total cases (all active)

Obion County: 12 total cases, 3 recovered, 1 death (8 active)

Two long-time care facilities in Northwest Tennessee are also reporting positive COVID-19 cases.

Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports seven cases while Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt reports two.