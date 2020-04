The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Tennessee Tuesday increased by 134 over Monday’s numbers, up to 10,052.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 188 deaths, 881 hospitalized, and 4,921 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the state is at 4,943.

Cases in Northwest Tennessee include:

Benton County: 6 total cases

Carroll County: 18 total cases

Crockett County: 7 total cases

Dyer County: 33 total cases

Gibson County: 41 total cases

Henry County: 11 total cases

Lake County: 50 total cases

Obion County: 12 total cases

Weakley County: 18 total cases