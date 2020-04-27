The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,918 COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 251 from Sunday’s numbers.

The department also reported 184 deaths, an increase of three, and 4,720 cases are reported as recovered.

Weakley County’s case count did not increase, but dropped by one, down to 18, as a case was mistakenly credited to Weakley County over the weekend.

Crockett County also dropped by one, down to six.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Benton County reports six cases, Carroll County 16, Dyer County with 32 cases, Gibson County with 41, Henry County with 11, Lake County with 49, and Obion County reports 12 cases.