The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased by 460 Friday with 8,726 cases having been reported since testing began in late January.

Deaths from the coronavirus now total 168 with 4,370 recovered. The number of active cases in the state is at 4,188.

Cases in Northwest Tennessee include:

Benton County: 5 total cases, 0 active

Carroll County: 14 total cases, 1 active

Crockett County: 6 total cases, 5 active

Dyer County: 30 total cases, 17 active

Gibson County: 34 total cases, 16 active

Henry County: 11 total cases, 5 active

Lake County: 46 total cases, 46 active

Obion County: 12 total cases, 8 active

Weakley County: 10 total cases, 6 active

Two long-term care facilities in Northwest Tennessee have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is reporting seven cases and Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt reports two cases.