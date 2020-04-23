Tennessee’s COVID-19 case numbers increased by another 424 Thursday, bring the number of statewide cases up to 8,266.

The number of deaths increased to 170 with 4,193 recovered from the coronavirus.

Benton County recorded its first death due to the virus and its case count increase from four to five with four recovered.

Gibson County also recorded its first death from the coronavirus with 32 cases and 16 recovered.

Elsewhere, Lake County saw an increase of 11 cases Thursday bringing the number to 20.

Obion County also recorded two more cases bringing the number of positive to 12 with one death and three recovered.

Carroll County’s count remained at 14 with 11 recovered and one death, while Crockett County reported six cases with one recovery.

Meanwhile, Dyer County’s case count remained at 29 with 13 recovered.

Henry County reports 11 cases with six recovered.

Weakley County’s cases remain unchanged at nine cases and four recovered.