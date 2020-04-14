The Tennessee Department of Health reports 5,823 COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 124 deaths, an increase of 15 from Monday’s number.

The latest report shows 633 have been hospitalized and 1,969 have recovered from the coronavirus.

The only Northwest Tennessee county to report an increase in cases was Gibson County with one, bringing its total, thus far, to 21.

Locally, Dyer County has 22 cases, Carroll County with 12, Obion County with eight cases, Weakley County with six, and Benton and Lake Counties with four cases each.

The highest number of reported cases remains in the 21-30 age group with 1,189, followed by the 51-60 age group with 1,074, and the 41-50 age group with 965.