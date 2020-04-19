The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee topped 7,000 Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported the state has recorded 7,070 cases and 148 deaths.

The latest figures also show 724 have been treated in a hospital and 3,344 have recovered from the coronavirus.

In Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County continues to have the most cases with 31, however, 13 of those cases have recovered.

Elsewhere, Dyer County has 28 cases with eight recovered, Carroll County has 15 cases with 10 recovered, Obion County has nine cases with one death and three recovered, Henry County also has nine cases with three recovered, Weakley County has eight with two recovered, Crockett County reports five cases with one recovered, and Benton and Lake Counties have four cases each with all four having recovered in Benton County.

Of note, statistics show that while more women are contracting the virus, the death rate is higher in men, with 57 deaths belonging to women compared to 89 belonging to men.