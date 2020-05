The Tennessee Department of Health reported 14,441 COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 345 over Thursday’s number.

Recovered cases is listed at 7,011 with 241 deaths.

The number of active cases in Northwest Tennessee dropped by two Friday.

Lake County reports 17 active cases, Gibson County with 13, Dyer County reports eight, Obion County has four active cases, Carroll, Crockett, and Weakley Counties with two each, and Benton and Henry Counties report one active case each.