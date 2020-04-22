Tennessee’s COVID-19 case count increased by 448 Wednesday up to 7,842. However, the number of active cases is 3,664.

Six more deaths were reported Wednesday bringing the number up to 166.

Meanwhile, 775 have been hospitalized and 4,012 have recovered.

In Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County reports 33 cases, Dyer County has 29, Carroll County has 14 cases, Henry County with 11, Obion County has 10, Lake and Weakley Counties report nine cases each, and Benton County has had four cases.

Shelby County continues to have the most cases in the state with 1,924, followed by Davidson County with 1,872.