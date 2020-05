Tennessee’s confirmed COVID-19 numbers topped 14,000 Thursday, increasing 158 from the previous day.

The state’s case count is currently at 14,096 with 237 deaths, two less than yesterday, and 6,783 recovered.

Cases in Northwest Tennessee increased by five from Wednesday.

Benton County: 7 total cases, 1 death, 5 recovered (1 active)

Carroll County: 19 total cases, 1 death, 16 recovered (2 active)

Crockett County: 7 total cases, 3 recovered (4 active)

Dyer County: 39 total cases, 32 recovered (7 active)

Gibson County: 52 total cases, 1 death, 38 recovered (13 active)

Henry County: 14 total cases, 13 recovered (1 active)

Lake County: 59 total cases, 41 recovered (18 active)

Obion County: 15 total cases, 1 death, 10 recovered (4 active)

Weakley County: 24 total cases, 22 recovered (2 active)