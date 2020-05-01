Tennessee’s COVID-19 case count jumped by 1,156 from Thursday to Friday, the highest single-day increase since testing began in January.

Of the new cases, 897 are from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center and 259 are from the general public.

The state’s positive cases are now at 11,891 with 204 deaths, 5,546 recovered, and 1,113 hospitalized.

To date, over 186,000 tests have been performed in Tennessee.

Cases in Northwest Tennessee include:

Benton County: 5 total cases, 1 death, 4 recovered (0 active)

Carroll County: 18 total cases, 1 death, 13 recovered (4 active)

Crockett County: 7 total cases, 1 recovered (6 active)

Dyer County: 36 total cases, 21 recovered (15 active)

Gibson County: 45 total cases, 1 death, 25 recovered (19 active)

Henry County: 13 total cases, 9 recovered (4 active)

Lake County: 55 total cases, 37 recovered (18 active)

Obion County: 14 total cases, 1 death, 7 recovered (6 active)

Weakley County: 23 total cases, 11 recovered (12 active)

The age group with the highest number of cases is 21-30 with 2,371 followed by the 31-40 age group with 2,254.