The Tennessee Department of Health reports the number of COVID-19 cases topped 6,000 Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases since January 21st is at 6,079 with 135 deaths and 663 have been hospitalized.

The TDH reports there have been 2,196 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus in the state.

The number of cases stayed the same in Obion and Weakley Counties, with Obion County still reporting eight cases and Weakley County with six cases.

Elsewhere, Dyer and Gibson Counties are each reporting 24 cases, Carroll County has 13, Henry County with eight, and Benton and Lake Counties report four cases each.

You can find more statistics on the Tennessee Department of Health website here.