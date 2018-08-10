In a joint investigation with the TBI, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, and Obion County Sheriff’s Department, the Union City Police Department has arrested a Rives couple in connection with the theft of firearms from a storage unit in Union City in June of this year.

Investigator Derrick O’Dell says 43-year-old Kevin Courtright and 38-year-old Leigh Courtright, of Pleasant Hill Road in Rives, are charged with theft over $10,000.

During a search of the couple’s home on Pleasant Hill Road, investigators found a gun safe behind a shed on the property, and multiple stolen guns inside the home.

Miss Courtright is also charged with possession of Schedule Two meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigator O’Dell says the drug charges stem from a search warrant that was executed at the home of her father, 61-year-old Gary Sergerson, of Pleasant Hill Road.

Sergerson was also arrested for accessory after the fact, possession of Schedule Two meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergerson’s charge of accessory after the fact is due to his participation in the concealment of Leigh and Kevin Courtright inside his home.

O’Dell says the investigation is ongoing.

