Two people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 22 between Martin and Dresden.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says the accident happened around 8:30 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and Fuller Road when a southbound Dodge Avenger and northbound Nissan Sentra collided at the intersection.

A passenger in the Dodge Avenger, 23-year-old Lydia Cultra, of Martin, was airlifted to a Memphis hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cultra’s mother, Bridget Stanley, says her daughter suffered serious head injuries and is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Nissan Sentra, 33-year-old Jolita Okeke, of Martin, suffered less-serious injuries and was not hospitalized.