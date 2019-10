A Union City man was killed Monday night when he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Highway 431 in Weakley County.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says 47-year-old Armando Marquez was walking in the roadway near the intersection of Highway 431 and Cypress Creek Road when he was struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Malik Stockdale, of Union City.

The incident remains under investigation.