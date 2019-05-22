In Class-A Baseball Tuesday, Lake County fell to Greenback 6-2. This is a double-elimination tournament, so Lake County plays again Wednesday morning at 10:00 against Eagleville, who fell to Summertown 12-8.

In Class-AA baseball, Covington defeated Pigeon Forge 6-3 to advance to the next round and play Nolensville. Haywood fell to Forrest 12-2, and will now play Sequatchie County.

In the TSSAA Softball Tournament in Class-A, Gibson County fell in a close one to Sale Creek 7-6. Halls also fell in their game to Whitwell 7-1. Gibson County will play Unaka Wednesday at 10:00, and Halls will try to stay alive against Cascade at 11:30.

In Class-AA Softball, District 14 showed up and showed out as Lexington and South Side were both victorious. Lexington defeated Sequatchie County 5-3, and will now play Creek Wood at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. South Side rolled over Marion County 12-0, and will play Forrest High School Wednesday evening at 5:30.

In the TSSAA Tennis Tournament, the Union City Lady Golden Tornadoes fell to Signal Mountain 4-1. Signal Mountain will now play for the State Championship versus Summertown Wednesday at 1:30.