The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old Graves County girl.

Authorities say the girl could be in Tennessee.

WPSD reports Kaylee Ann Willis and an unidentified female were seen at Pocket’s on Paducah Road in Mayfield just before 5:00 Wednesday morning buying gas and other items.

They were last seen leaving in a white or silver 2008-2011 Dodge Charger with a sunroof and spoiler on the trunk.

Kaylee is 6’4″, 296 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a white Midwest Basketball t-shirt, black shorts, and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Kaylee is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.

