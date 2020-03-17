LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is issuing an urgent appeal for blood donors.

“The threat of COVID-19 has caused cancellation of many blood drives in our area. However, we must still collect blood for our sick and injured. Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City and WTN Volunteer Hospital, Martin have “stepped –up” to help by hosting emergency blood drives Thursday, March 19. PLEASE give blood at one of these blood drives:

Thursday, March 19

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

And

West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital, Martin from 2-5:30 p.m.

GIVING BLOOD IS SAFE. LIFELINE sterilizes the bloodmobiles throughout the day. REMEMBER- people who come to give blood are healthy and feeling well, otherwise, they would not be coming out to donate blood. If you have never given blood, now is your time to give! If you are healthy, patients need you NOW! For more information, call 731-427-4431.”