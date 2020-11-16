LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee remains in emergency need for all blood types.

LIFELINE Director of Technical Services Gina Humphreys says the current blood supply is still at critically low levels and area hospitals are experiencing higher than normal inpatient census. Humphreys says blood usage has increased among both inpatients and outpatients.

West Tennesseans are being urged to give blood this week at the blood center at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson Monday through Saturday from 9:00 to 6:00 or at one of the following bloodmobile locations:

Monday, November 16

Dresden: Southside Church of Christ from 1:00 to 6:00

Trenton: Trenton Rosenwald Middle School from 12:30 to 5:30

Thursday, November 19

Dyersburg: First United Methodist Church from noon to 6:00

Friday, November 20

Camden: First Bank from noon to 5:00