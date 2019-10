URGENT…..Much of the Ken Tenn area is under a tornado watch until mid day Monday.

A strong storm system will affect the Mid-South into Monday afternoon.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats, with a secondary threat of an isolated tornado.

Timing is generally between 5AM-8AM Monday west of the MS river and 8AM-3PM east of the river.

The line should be in a weakening phase as it moves east of the Mississippi River, but a few strong gusts cannot be ruled out.

NWS