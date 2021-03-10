US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge temporarily closed

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois is temporarily closed today.

The bridge closure will allow navigation light work on the bridge structure.

The bridge will be closed from noon until 5:00.

There will be no marked detour. However, motorists should self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice should the work be completed earlier than expected.