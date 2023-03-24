US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River closed to all traffic

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic.

Critical issues were discovered during the Routine Inspection that started March 13, 2023. The bridge will remain closed until a plan can be developed and implemented.

Message boards will be in place to direct traffic.

The detour for this closure of the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge connecting Illinois and Missouri adds about 4.5 miles to a trip from Wickliffe, KY, and Charleston, MO. The detour is via U.S. 51 and Interstate 57.