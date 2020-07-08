The City of Murray Water Department is closing a section of U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at the intersection with U.S. 641/South 12th Street Thursday to repair a water main.

U.S. 641/South 12th Street will remain open, but the right-hand northbound lane restriction on 12th Street will be extended to the north side of the intersection—closing off all access to and from U.S. 641/Glendale Road at the intersection.

This means U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road will be closed to all traffic between Fairlane Drive and South 12th Street.