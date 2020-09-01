The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two Dyer County escapees.

Early Sunday morning, inmates Antoine Thomas and Michael Bolden overpowered and injured a correctional officer and escaped over a fence.

Thomas was being held on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest. Bolden was being held on Failure to Appear in court on charges of Possession with intent to distribute Scheduled One Narcotics and Resisting Arrest. Both are suspected to be in Tennessee.

The Marshals Service is offering up to $2,500 dollars on each fugitive to anyone who gives information that leads to their arrest.