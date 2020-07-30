U.S. Marshals say a man who escaped from federal custody Wednesday night could be in the Crockett, Gibson, or Madison County area.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 36-year-old Chris Lee Hawkins was on supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm and has a criminal history of assault, firearms, narcotics, and evading arrest.

He’s described as 5′-11″, 240 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency. A reward is being offered.