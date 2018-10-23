United States Secret Service Special Agent Mark Trout will speak Friday at Murray State University.

Trout, a native of southeast Missouri, is a 1997 graduate of Murray State’s criminal justice program. His lecture on Friday will highlight his experiences as a local police officer in Dexter, Missouri, as a special agent for investigations in San Jose, California, and as a special agent with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s detail in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Paul Lucko, chair of the Department of Community Leadership and Human Services, is excited for his students to learn about internships, federal employment and how to become a Secret Service agent.

“Mark’s career illustrates the wide range of professional possibilities for our department’s graduates,” Lucko said. “He began his career as a local police officer in a small town and advanced to the highest level of law enforcement.”

The event, which is sponsored by the Criminal Justice Society, is free and open to the public.

The lecture begins Friday morning at 10:30 in Carr Health 201 on the campus of Murray State University.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...