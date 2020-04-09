The United States Department of Agriculture has released their crop report for Tennessee.

For the week ending April 5th, only one-percent of the state’s corn crop had been planted.

This is a decrease in last season’s planting at this time, when six-percent of the crop was in the ground.

The latest USDA report also showed that 42-percent of the winter wheat crop was in the “jointing” stage, which is just under the five-year-average of 45-percent.

In the “condition report”, 47-percent of the wheat crop in Tennessee was listed as “good”, with 13-percent listed as “excellent”.