The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows crops are doing well in Tennessee.

Reports showed 96-percent of soybeans are now emerged, which is well over the five year average of 88-percent.

Soybeans that are blooming are also well over the five year average, with 42-percent in the stage at this time.

The report for corn crops showed 83-percent are now in the “silking” stage, which is well above the five year average of 68-percent and much above the 60-percent report from last week.

As far as the “Crop Condition” report, soybeans now stand at 62-percent “good” and 21-percent “excellent”.

Corn crops have been rated as 56-percent “good” and 28-percent as “excellent”.

