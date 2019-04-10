The United States Department of Agriculture has released crop reports for both Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee, reports indicate farmers have planted eight-percent of the state’s corn crop, which is slightly above the five year average.

The USDA report also showed that 48-percent of winter wheat has jointed, and 39-percent of the apple crop is now in full bloom.

In the condition report, winter wheat was listed as 54-percent “good” and 27-percent “fair”.

Strawberries were shown as 44-percent “good” and 42-percent “fair”.

In Kentucky, farmers have only planted two-percent of the state’s corn crops so far.

The USDA reported that 20-percent of the apple crop was blooming, and 30-percent of the peach crop was in bloom.

As far as condition reports for Kentucky, winter wheat was listed this week as 45-percent “good” and 30-percent “fair”.