USDA Rural Development Director for the State of Tennessee Jim Tracy will serve as the keynote speaker at UT Martin’s fall commencement on December 15.

Originally from West Tennessee, Tracy spent 13 years as a Tennessee State Senator for the 14th Senatorial District from 2004-2017 and was an advocate for rural and agricultural issues during his time in office.

He also has 24 years’ experience as a small-business owner and is a former high school agricultural education teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from UT Martin. He and his family currently live in Shelbyville.

UT Martin’s fall commencement exercises will grant degrees to those students who completed academic requirements during either the summer or fall semester.

Fall commencement is not a ticketed event; however, seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Some handicap seating is available at court level.

