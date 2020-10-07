The USDA is investing over $600,000 in funding to help rural Northwest Tennessee residents gain access to telemedicine and distance learning opportunities.

Locally, Carey Counseling Center will use a $328,433 grant to provide mental health services in eight locations within six rural counties of Northwest Tennessee.

The project will enable residents of rural Northwest Tennessee to see their mental health professional even if they are not located in their local office that day. This opens more appointment times since the practitioner can see clients from other locations.

The Carroll County School System will use a $297,439 grant to enable the school system to bring distance learning for alternative school environments, dual credit and dual enrollment course offerings from colleges and universities. It will also provide quality educators if there is a shortage of qualified teachers.

Additionally, it will provide telemedicine for the school nurse to properly diagnose illnesses and support low-income families.